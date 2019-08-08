Share:

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has called on the international community and all concerned authorities to respond to the sufferings of the innocent civilians in Indian-occupied Kashmir, particularly the women and children.

"The people of Kashmir have lived in conflict since I was a child, since my mother and father were children, since my grandparents were young," Malala wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday.

"For seven decades, the children of Kashmir have grown up amidst violence. I care about Kashmir because South Asia is my home - a home I share with 1.8 billion people including Kashmiris... And I believe we all can live in peace... There is no need for us to continue to suffer and hurt each other," she said.

"I hope all South Asians, the international community and concerned authorities respond to their suffering. Whatever disagreements we may have, we must always defend human rights, prioritise the safety of children and women and focus on peacefully resolving the dispute."