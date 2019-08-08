Share:

SARGODHA-Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that former premier Nawaz Sharif is being kept in jail despite his innocence.

Addressing a huge public meeting here the other night, she said that Nawaz Sharif had fought Kashmir case gallantly while the ‘ineligible prime minister’ had brought about a great damage to Kashmir cause. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had bargained Kashmir with US President Donald Trump during his recent visit to America. She asked PM Imran Khan which mediation was offered by Trump. She added that Imran Khan was seeking NRO from the opposition, but bargainers of Kashmir would not get any NRO.

She said that the rulers had narrowed the circle of life for the common man and poor community by raising prices of daily-use items. She added that Nawaz Sharif had been put behind bars for serving the poor and oppressed people of society.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz was brought to the public meeting venue with enormous rally. The participants of the rally chanted slogans.

Police nab fake health officials

Kamalia Saddr police arrested on Wednesday a fake assistant director of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) and his two accomplices for committing fraud with medical store owners on behalf of the PHC.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered under sections 170, 419, and 420 of PPC said that three accused identified as Nazakat Ali and Ahmed Nawaz of Lahore and Rafaqat Ali of Shakargarh raided a medical store in Waroana locality. Nazakat Ali introduced himself as PHC assistant director, and the others posed as his subordinates. They demanded Rs30,000 as bribe and warned that if store owner Imran refused to pay, he would be tried in drug court. On suspicion, the store owner informed police. They arrested the accused and also impounded a car in their possession.