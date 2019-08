Share:

Karachi : A meeting of the Punjab Provincial Committee of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) is scheduled today (Thursday) at 03:00 pm at Faletti’s Hotel, Lahore to consider problems faced by Punjab-based publications with the Punjab government and the overall conditions of the newspaper industry, said Khushnood Ali Khan, chairman of the committee. According to a press release, Khushnood has requested all members to attend the meeting positively.