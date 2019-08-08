Share:

MIRPUR -A daylong conference of students and faculty members of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) was held here on Wednesday wherein the speakers rejected India’s unilateral decision to revoke the special status of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by scraping Article 370 and 35-A of its constitution.

Through a unanimously passed resolution titled “Response Strategy to Indian Aggression of Abrogating the Special Status of Jammu and Kashmir”, the moot vehemently condemned and rejected the announcements made by the Indian government, repealing the special status of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory. No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions”, the resolution said.

Besides MUST Vice Chancellor Dr Habibur Rehman, the conference was addressed by retired AJK Chief Justice Azam Khan, retired AJK High Court Chief Justice Abdul Majeed Mallick, students, and faculty members of the university.

Eminent icons from various segments of the civil society including Registrar MUST Prof Waris Jiraal, Dean Faculty of Engineering Dr Anwar Khataab, Head of Business Administration Dr Khaleeque Ahmed, Prof Shabeer Mirza, Prof Arif Khan, and others attended the conference. The resolution, passed unanimously by the conference, continued that India’s unfair move had given rise to human rights violations in the held valley. “We reaffirm our unflinching support to Kashmir cause,” it said.

The resolution said: “The way the rights enshrined in Article 370 have been scrapped is unfair and unconstitutional. As India has no mandate for abrogating the status of Jammu and Kashmir, therefore, it is unacceptable. It is also against International laws and norms.” It added: “The BJP led government intends to send 200,000 to 300,000 non-Kashmiri people to settle in Jammu and Kashmir to change the demography of the Muslim majority state. We strongly condemn this shameful act of Indian government.