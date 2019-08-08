Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee Chairman Wasim Gulzar Khan has taken a very bold step by deciding not to renew the contracts of coaching staff.

Wasim, who is also PCB Managing Director, had promised that soon after taking over the reins of the board, he will deliver, instead of taking things for granted. It is the first step in right direction as the national coaches were not more than liabilities and were enjoying perks and privileges without contributing anything.

Pakistan team performances in the recent past are more than enough to show them doors. The team was clearly looking divided, as Mickey Arthur was more concerned about his job, rather than focusing on helping the team achieve big. He was main reason behind the grouping in national team, while Grant Flower and Azhar Mahmood were super flops in their respective roles.

Wasim also sprung changes in women team selection and brought in Urooj Mumtaz and Gemaal Hussain, which helped women team a lot, as they managed to beat mighty South African team in One-Day series, while outdated selection committee was also replaced. It is high time when PBC MD, instead of sending poor employees home, must focus on getting rid of those PCB employees, who are long associated with the board and were involved in tarnishing the image of the PCB, spreading nepotism culture and are not more than huge burden on the board. People like Zakir Khan, Subhan Ahmed, Haroon Rasheed, Ali Zia and others should also be shown the doors, as it will help in improving the good image of PCB.

Wasim must ensure safeguard the rights of the local coaches, who were long being ignored. A few certain flops, who have long list of certified failures, always managed to enjoy joy-rides and get countless favours, while he on the other hands, qualified domestic coaches like Sabih Azhar and Taimoor Azam were shown the doors. Both were victims of political discrimination, rather than their work, which was always admired by entire cricket fraternity.

The MD must also focus on appointment of qualified and professional coaching staff and chief selector for the national and domestic teams. Same old, outdated and ineffective coaches must not be given more opportunities and those, who had delivered in domestic cricket, must be considered for national duties.

August is passing fast and the country’s premier tournament Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is just round the corner and still there is no clarity. The players and coaches are in a fuss, and want PCB to clear the air and announce whether the new domestic season will be played on old format or new one.

If PCB wants to improve the quality of cricket in domestic system, they have to improve umpiring standard and keep complete check and balance on them. Those, found guilty of breaching PCB rules or playing with future of the country, must be given exemplary punishments, so that no one may dare to repeat it again.

It is hoped that Wasim will live up to his words and his actions will determine his future.