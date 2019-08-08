Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau Wednesday arrested former finance minister Miftah Ismail after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) turned down his plea for an extension in his pre-arrest interim bail in the LNG case.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition and rejected the same after hearing the arguments of both sides.

Miftah Ismail, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is wanted by NAB in connection with an “inquiry against the authorities, including minister for petroleum and natural resources, the secretary concerned and others regarding illegal award of LNG terminal-1 to Engro Energy Terminal Private Limited”.

In the same case, the bail petition submitted by former managing director of Pakistan State Oil Sheikh Imranul Haque was also dismissed.

During the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice said that the Supreme Court had set a standard for granting bail in NAB cases. He added that bail in NAB cases can only be given in cases of hardship.

Soon after the verdict, a NAB team took Ismail and Haque into its custody and they were taken away.

In the beginning of hearing, Justice Athar stated that previous judgements of the apex court existed on granting bail under the NAB law, and that Ismail’s lawyer would have to convince the court that he was seeking bail extension due to circumstances of “extreme hardship”.

At this, Haider Waheed, the counsel for Ismail stated that when the deal for the LNG supply was being finalised, Ismail was working as a non-executive director of the Sui Southern Gas Company. He said that the initial negotiations to purchase LNG from Qatar had already been done by the time Ismail took charge of his office. The country did not import LNG at exorbitant rates during Ismail’s tenure, Waheed maintained.

NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi opposed his arguments and said the contract of the LNG terminal had been awarded at more than double the preferred rate.

He said that the national exchequer had suffered a loss of Rs1.54 billion till now due to the erroneous award of contract. He continued that the then PML-N government had wanted to award the LNG terminal contract to a specific company.

Muzaffar informed the bench that former petroleum secretary Abid Saeed had become an approver in the case and that he had “revealed Miftah Ismail’s role in his statement.” The prosecutor then proceeded to read out Saeed’s testimony.

The investigation officer of the LNG case told the court that LNG rates were not compared with the market standards while awarding the contract.

Resuming his arguments, Ismail’s lawyer said that NAB had earlier stated before the IHC that it did not seek Ismail’s arrest. “NAB should explain what new has transpired between then and today,” he added.

He said that Ismail had been issued a call-up notice on July 15 while arrest warrants against him were issued on July 16. He added that the arrest warrants were issued after Miftah Ismail’s leader announced protests.

After hearing all the arguments, the IHC division bench rejected Ismail and Haque’s bail petitions.

In his petition, the former finance minister prayed to the court to halt the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting him until the investigation is completed. The former minister argued that the bureau has levelled allegations against him when there is ‘not even an iota of any evidence’ of wrongdoing in the award of contract related to the LNG.

The petitioner cited Federation through Secretary Law, Chairman NAB and the investigation officer as respondents in his petition.

He stated in the plea that that the anti-graft body should be barred from arresting him until it completes the investigation and files a reference. He rejected NAB’s allegations against him and other co-accused, asserting that there is “not even an iota of any evidence of wrongdoing in the award or any other ancillary matter related to the LNG contract/tender”.

“There is no prima facie case against the petitioner and no reasonable grounds for believing that the petitioner has committed any offence whatsoever, be it NAB or any other law for the time being in force. At the least, this is a case for further inquiry and hence the petitioner is entitled to bail in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case,” said the petition.

Therefore, he requested the court to restrain the NAB from arresting the petitioner till the conclusion of investigation or the reference. He also prayed to the court to grant pre-arrest bail in the interest of the justice.