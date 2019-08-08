Share:

GILGIT : National Accountability Bureau Sub Office Gilgit-Baltistan has recovered Rs3.57 million from an accused Abdul Wakeel in a corruption case. The accused pleaded guilty and returned his entire liability through plea bargain, as determined in the subject reference amounting to Rs3.57 million. NAB Sub Office Gilgit-Baltistan is pleased to return the said money to Government of Gilgit-Baltistan. Nasir Junejo, Director NAB Sub Office GB handed over the Cheque to Khurram Agha, Chief Secretary, GB. The reference was filed against Saleem Ullah Khan, DFO Forest and others for issuance of transport passes and transportation of illegal cut timber without collection of government fine as imposed in timber disposal policy 2013 that resulted in loss to national exchequer. NAB Sub Office Gilgit-Baltistan is fully committed and determined in following “Zero Tolerance Policy” towards corruption and corrupt practices as envisaged by worthy Chairman, NAB and Director General, NAB Rawalpindi.