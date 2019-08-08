Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Navy, in coordination with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation off Makran Coast near Gwadar and seized 1600kg of Hashish worth approx 32 million dollars (PKR 5.15 billion).

The consignment was planned to be smuggled abroad, according to the Navy officials. The cache was subsequently handed over to ANF for further disposal.

The successful execution of the operation against narcotics smuggling is the result of effective monitoring/ surveillance and demonstrates Pakistan Navy’s perseverance to deter, disrupt and deny use of its sea/ coastline for any unlawful activities, the officials said.