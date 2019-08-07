Share:

Lahore-Veteran actor Nayyer Ejaz has bagged best supporting actor award at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF).

The film was nominated at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF), famous for the exhibition of cutting-edge South Asian cinema.

The prestigious festival was attended by Ali Kazmi and director Saqib Malik and shared the news. “We won the grand jury prize plus best supporting actor. Nayyar Ejaz, the chaandest Kamal (runner up was me, that’s a win in my book being runner up to a legend like Nayyar Ijaz,), he wrote.

“It’s not only a win for us it’s a win for Pakistani cinema on a global scale! Thank you MISAFF for having us is a part of this prestigious festival with films and artists from all over the globe and thank you the most amazing audiences that continue to keep Baaji rocking the cinemas,” added Kazmi.

Whether it was the role of Arab sheikh in ‘Na Maloom Afraad 2’ or an influential local from Swat in Janaan, Veteran actor Nayyer Ejaz has always surprised the audience with his excellent acting skills.

Recently, his performance as the flamboyant if somewhat sleazy talent agent in Saqib Malik’s Baaji received near unanimous praise from critics, and witnessing reactions at movie theatres, has been loved by the audience as well.

His performance in ‘Baaji’ broke new ground for Pakistani cinema and has been widely acclaimed.