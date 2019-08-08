Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan will utilise all options for extending support to the Kashmiris in the wake of revocation of Article 370 by India.

She said no Indian movie will be screened in Pakistani cinema. She said a policy is being formulated to ban every sort of Indian cultural content in Pakistan.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said there is complete ban on media and other sources of information in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to media outside Parliament House on Thursday, she said efforts are being made to highlight the issue, including consultations at the United Nations by Pakistan's Representative Maleeha Lodhi, contact with heads of governments, and diplomatic engagements.

The Special Assistant said the civil and military leadership have resolved to transform this challenge into an opportunity by effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue.

She said Pakistan has given a united stance through a unanimous parliamentary resolution condemning the Indian act. She said a clear message has been given that Pakistan will show no leniency on the issue and go to any extent.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the decisions taken in the National Security Committee on the issue are being implemented. She said the Indian high commissioner has been asked to leave the country, and trade with India has been suspended.

She said the international media and other neutral forums should be provided access to observe the situation in occupied Kashmir.

The Special Assistant urged the Pakistani media to play its due role for highlighting the Kashmir issue.