ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has contacted the US and urged Washington to play a role amid the growing Pak-India tensions on the Kashmir issue, officials said.

Close aides of Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Islamabad had urged the US to stop India from raising the tensions to ‘dangerous levels.’

“The US says it is seriously evaluating the situation. They have promised to play a role for peace,” said one government official.

Another close aide of the PM said that Washington wanted Pakistan to concentrate on the Afghan peace process and believes tension with India will hurt the efforts for reconciliation in Afghanistan.

“We have asked the US to press India to withdraw its illegal decision on Kashmir,” he added.

United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells, alongwith a high-level delegation arrived in Islamabad yesterday on a five-day official visit.

The visiting delegation will call upon the senior civilian and military leadership to discuss the aftermath of the Indian government’s decision to do away with the special status granted to Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, the US State Department said that it was “closely following the events in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.” Reacting to the events unfolding in Occupied Kashmir, the State Department said that: “We take note of India’s announcement revising the Constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s plan to split the State into two union territories. We note that the Indian government has described these actions as strictly an internal matter. We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities.”

Pak-India tensions intensified as New Delhi imposed a new law to change the status of Held Kashmir.

Reacting to the Indian move, Islamabad said “no unilateral step by the government of India can change this disputed status” as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions. “Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Kashmir and Pakistan,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Pakistan, it said that, “strongly condemns and rejects the announcements made today (August 5) by the Indian government regarding the Indian Occupied Kashmir.” The Occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Ministry said, “is an internationally recognised disputed territory.”

The statement said that: “As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.”

Pakistan is set to take up the issue in the United Nations to force India to reverse the “illegal step.”

The main option for us is the UN. We will also contact the United States and Europe. India has violated the international law by occupying a disputed territory, said one official.