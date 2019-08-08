Share:

Islamabad - The top civil and military leadership of Pakistan Wednesday decided to expel Indian High Commissioner and suspend bilateral trade in response to New Delhi’s illegal annexation of disputed Jammu and Kashmir region.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by senior cabinet ministers and military leadership, including Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and ISI Director General Faiz Hameed.

Within an hour of the decision to downgrade diplomatic ties, Pakistan officially asked New Delhi to withdraw its High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria from Islamabad. It also conveyed that now it will not send its freshly appointed envoy to New Delhi.

The NSC also decided to review all the bilateral arrangements with India, and take the matter of India’s revoking the special status of the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to the United Nations and its Security Council.

It was further decided that Independence Day on August 14 will be observed as a day of solidarity with brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for the right to self-determination will be highlighted.

Also, Pakistan will observe August 15, the independence day of India, as the Black Day to draw world attention to the brutalities of the occupation forces in IOK.

The apex governmental body took these decisions after taking stock of the situation arising out of the abrogation of Article 370 of Indian constitution, the clampdown in the occupied valley and the state of security along the Line of Control (LoC).

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that all diplomatic channels be activated “to expose brutal Indian racist regime, its design and human rights violations”. He also directed the armed forces to continue vigilance.

The NSC in its last meeting held on Monday had strongly condemned Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir and reiterated that Pakistan was ready to defend itself against any misadventure or aggression by India.

Earlier the same day, the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades, through a rushed presidential order.

Besides revocation of Article 370, the BJP on Monday also had a bill passed by the parliament to downgrade Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory instead of a state, and turn a third region of the state, Ladakh, into a separate union territory.

The immediate implications of these measures are that IOK will lose its flag, criminal code and constitution. And the repeal of Article 370 means that people from the rest of India can now acquire property in Kashmir and settle there permanently.

Kashmiris as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers. Some even see it as a step by the Hindu extremists towards creation of a Gaza-like strip in Kashmir.

The illegal and unilateral step were taken by the Modi regime while it imposed an indefinite curfew in occupied Kashmir and put the elected leaders of IOK under house arrest.

Parliamentary Resolution

The joint parliamentary session convened to debate the country’s future course of action passed a resolution condemning India’s “unilateral move” on Kashmir.

The resolution, presented by Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam and passed unanimously, rejected “illegal, unilateral, reckless and coercive attempt to alter the disputed status of Indian occupied Kashmir as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions”.

It also decried “other regressive measures” taken by New Delhi to change Kashmir’s demographics as well as “the recent surge in unprovoked firing and shelling on unarmed civilian population across the Line of Control and use of cluster bombs by Indian forces in Azad Jammu and Kashmir”.

The resolution denounced the “deployment of additional troops and atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and other recent developments”. It emphasised that the “enforcement and legitimacy of resolutions of the UNSC can never be diluted by unilateral actions”.

The parliament demanded that India stop the “brutalisation of the people of IOK through killings, torture, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, mass blinding by pellet guns, and use of rape as an instrument of war”.

Furthermore, it demanded lifting of the communications blackout in IOK, and end to the “prolonged curfew regime”. It called upon India to stop its “ruthless cordon and search operations, immediately releases the Kashmiri leadership and restores civil liberties and fundamental freedoms” of Kashmiris.

The resolution called upon the UN Security Council to take cognisance of the matter and the UN Human Rights Council to constitute a Commission of Inquiry. It also called upon Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to “convene an extraordinary high level session immediately” and “work with the UN for an end to repression in IOK”.

Through the resolution, the Pakistani parliament called upon the international community “to warn India to refrain from undertaking any irresponsible, unilateral actions that may lead to a dangerous escalation that will have far reaching impact not only for South Asia but the entire world”.

Speeches of parliamentarians

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi informed the parliament that the PTI’s government has decided to downgrade ties with India and announced to mark August 15 as black day.

“It was decided to suspend bilateral trade with India, suspend bilateral arrangements and matter be taken up to the United Nations and Security Council,” said Qureshi, sharing the decisions of NSC meeting while concluding the debate on two-day joint session of parliament.

The minister also said the Independence Day (August 14) will be observed in solidarity with brave Kashmiris, prompting the lawmakers to raise slogans ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan’.

“It was the purpose of joint sitting to give unanimous message to Kashmiris that Pakistanis are with them and would not be left alone [ever],” he said.

“Even before the India’s action, I wrote a letter to the UN Secretary General on August 1 to convey Pakistan’s concerns over human rights violations, unconstitutional acts by India asking the Secretary General to intervene and become hurdle in the way material change being planned by India,” he said.

The foreign minister further said that the letter was also sent to president of UN General Assembly and the European Union.

“I may dash to China tomorrow (Thursday) to hold discussion with the Chinese leadership on this important matter,” he said, informing that he had also contacted Secretary General of OIC expressing Pakistan’s concerns.

Qureshi lauded lawmakers from opposition, saying that the Parliament has demonstrated that the political leadership of Pakistan and the nation was united for the sake of Kashmir cause.

The minister said India always came up with excuses on the issue of Kashmir and kept refusing calls or offers for mediation. “[But] India itself has internationalised Kashmir issue and now the whole world is discussing this issue,” he said.

The lawmakers in the daylong session made speeches against the Indian aggression at LoC and its recent move in IOK. The house also saw exchange of hot words between Minister Fawad Chaudhry and PML-N MNA Mushahid Ullah.

PPP Co-chairman Asif AIi Zardari, who attended the proceedings on production order, said incumbent government should have declared diplomatic emergency by sending delegations abroad and engage international forums.

“I would have gone to UAE, Russia, China and Iran for international lobbying,” he said, if he was in power in such a situation.

Zardari said it was high time to develop closer relationship with friendly countries, regretting that the present government was insulting friends like China instead.

The former President was of the view that that India would disintegrate due to Modi’s burying country’s secular ideology.

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani was of the view that Pakistan somehow failed to internationalise the Kashmir issue because country’s credibility and influence in international corridors of power was reducing.

“There would be structural change in the foreign policy only when the Parliament takes the lead and the policy is given by it,” he said.

“Since 1947, the Parliament has been kept away from the foreign policy [making],” he said, mentioning that despite Prime Minister’s visit, UAE ambassador gave sanctification to revocation of 370 by India while Malaysian prime minister also did not give very encouraging response.

Rabbani criticized a recently formed committee which includes only one elected member, the foreign minister. “This committee is not acceptable to us and it will give zero sum policy,” he said, mentioning that there should be committees of Parliaments to see the national matters.

He said if the US administration was aware of the fact that Kashmir’s special status would be ended, the prime minister of Pakistan was not given any hint of it.

“I am surprised how Pakistan accepted US offer of mediation between the two countries,” he said, mentioning that now the US administration is declaring it an internal matter of Pakistan and India.

He said there was an international nexus between Washington, Tel Aviv and New Delhi. “India is now moving forward to genocide, murder, rape and ethnic cleansing,” he said. Now India would create a new strip like Gaza from where there would be influx of refugees into AJK.

Modi has conquered Kashmir from Kashmiris for Hindus, he said, but it was not an international narrative. “The narrative is that it is matter of right of self-determination of Kashmir as admitted by international forums which is being violated,” he said.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur said that India had been mainly responsible for unrest in the South Asian region.

He said over 100,000 Kashmiris have been martyred, 30,000 women rendered window and 150,000 have been imprisoned. “The present situation demands immediate attention of the UN Security Council and it should be asked as to why its resolutions have not been implemented,” he said.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the present government has decided to start diplomatic offensive against India. “We have already taken step in this direction by writing letter to President of the United Nations Security Council,” she said.

She that Pakistan was also considering to request for calling special session of the United Nations Security Council.

PML-N senior leader Raja Zafarul Haq observed that India despite defying the UN charter and its resolutions, has been trying to become permanent member of the UN Security Council. He said that Pakistan committed blunder by staying away from OIC meeting where India was invited as special guest.

He also remarked that newly formed seven-member committee constituted by the Prime Minister on Kashmir, would remain ineffective unless elected representatives are included in it.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq was of the view that next claim of India would be on Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan if the present government did not take effective measures. He suggested the government to call an international conference for international lobbying.

PTI’s MNA Ramesh Kumar said that the Hindu community of Pakistan had given a message of solidarity with the country by displaying world’s one of biggest national flag inside the National Assembly hall. This has become record in the Geniuses Book and a certificate in this regard will be received before August 14,” he said.

PPP-P’s Senator Rehman Malik said it was nexus between India and the US which brought Pakistan in grey list of FATF. He said he wrote a letter to FATF to tell the forum of state terrorism of India but they said they only deal with policy matters.

The PML-N’s Senator Mushahid ullah Khan extended support to the armed forces and other institutions on Kashmir and lauded their sacrifices for the motherland.

Federal Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmad said that Indian Prime Minister Modi had taken an extreme step which would give new life to Kashmiris freedom struggle. Talking about ideology of BJP, he said that there is no Muslim among the 303 sitting parliamentarians of the ruling party.

PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave many references from history but one should also learn from history. He said that Imran Khan government followed a policy of appeasement with India which resulted in recent Indian actions.

He also questioned silence of the prime minister for 24 hours after the Indian action, suggesting that Premier Khan was aware as to what is going to happen before his US visit.

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said there should be no politics on bodies of Kashmiri martyrs. He said the opposition leaders should fully support Prime Minister Khan.

“We do not want war but an impression should not be conveyed that we are running away from [a just] war,” he said. He observed that what would be use of keeping Pakistani diplomat in India if no diplomacy was taking place between the two countries.