Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday expressed that Kashmir is the backbone of Pakistan and Pakistan cannot be completed without it.

Addressing at function of Sehat Insaf card and agriculture campaign in Changa Manga, he said that India has violated the international law by

taking controversial steps on Kashmir. “The Modi government has crossed the threshold of human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir,” he added.

He warned that India should know that the entire Pakistani nation is united on the Kashmir issue. “We are standing with Kashmiris today and

will stay with them even tomorrow”, he continued. He added that the moral and diplomatic support of the Kashmiris will always continue.

The Chief Minister said that about 30 million people will get free treatment from the private hospitals through the Sehat Insaf card. About 30 percent of the province‘s population will get a health cover through the card whereas limit of Rs720,000 can be extended as per requirement, he added.

On August 7, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the joint session of the Parliament is the voice of the whole nation where he fully exposed the mean face of India to the world.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the message of peace to the world and it

is a fact that every conscious Indian is also ashamed of undemocratic act of the Modi government. “It is a reality that Indian prejudices towards occupied Kashmir have been disclosed to the world again”, he said.

CM Buzdar said that PM Imran Khan has acted as a spokesman of Pakistan over the most controversial Indian act of revoking the special status of

occupied Kashmir.

India has violated all international laws and norms by abrogating the special status of occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the regional peace and stability has been put at stake by the Modi government, he mainted.

He said that India has crossed all limits of stubbornness. The Pakistani nation has shown complete solidarity with their Kashmir brethren and

Pakistan will continue to stand with them like a solid rock. He asserted that the armed forces of Pakistan will give a befitting reply to any Indian aggression and added that Pakistanis are standing side by side with their armed forces.

He expressed that international conscience will have to be awakened now and the undemocratic and illegal Indian step should immediately be

noticed. “India should fully understand that the independence movement of the Kashmir people cannot be suppressed through barbarity and cruelty”, he said.

Usman Buzdar said that India cannot snatch away Kashmiris’ right of freedom through a policy of torture and cruelty. It is a reality that Indian policy of torture and brutality has further ignited the passion for freedom in the Kashmiri people. The sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris will materialize and the freedom-sun will dawn in Indian occupied Kashmir, he added.