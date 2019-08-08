Share:

Pakistan's railways minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday said Pakistan has decided to close the rail link with India.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rasheed said the bogies of Samjhota Express will now be used for passengers travelling on the occasion of Eid.

He added, “Till I am railways minister, Samjhota Express train service will not operate.”

“The next three to four months are very important. War can happen, but we do not want a war. If war is waged on us, it will be the last one,” the railways minister warned.

He also criticised the decision taken by the Modi-led government. “All the rules have been suspended with this step by Modi. Kashmiris and Pakistanis stand together.”

“I know Kashmir from inside. Modi’s governance ends at Lal Chowk in Srinagar,” he added.

The Samjhota Express train service was suspended earlier this year, due to escalating military tensions between the two neighbouring countries. However, the service was later resumed.

Samjhota Express ran twice a week from Lahore to Attari via the Wagah railway station.

The move comes days after the Indian government scrapped Article 370 which stripped occupied Kashmir of its special status.