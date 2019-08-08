Share:

India is planning to create a Pulwama like situation and it would later blame Pakistan for the conflict, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

While talking to a group of senior journalist, Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan will not change its stance on Kashmir, India has played its last card by changing the status of Kashmir.

“Pakistan is against the war but will retaliate with full force, if India waged a war on Pakistan” he added.

Indian atrocities are increasing day by day in occupied Kashmir, and Modi planned to change the geography of Kashmir by killing the Kashmiris.

He said that Pakistan would like to play a role for peace in Afghanistan, but Indian conspiracies are the main hurdle in it.

“US President Donald Trump is serious in playing a role as arbitrator for Kashmir issue, we convey the real situation to the whole world”, he added.