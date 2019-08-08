Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally approved construction of Sindh Barrage for addressing water issues in the province and Karachi, said a spokesperson of Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority.

The proposed barrage will be constructed on River Indus about 45 kilometers upstream of its outfall into sea, 65km south of Thatta and 130km east of Karachi.

The project will address almost all water issues in downstream Kotri Barrage starting from sea intrusion to land erosion in delta, from adverse impact of climate change to loss of wetland habitats, mangroves and marine life, and from non-availability of fresh water for both irrigation and domestic use.

The barrage is scheduled to be completed in December 2024 by implementing the project on fast-track. WAPDA will commence the feasibility study in next month followed by its vetting by international consultants by December 2020 and completion of detailed engineering design by December 2021. Subsequently, construction of the project will start in January 2022 and complete in December 2024.