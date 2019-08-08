Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired first meeting of the National Development Council (NDC) at Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister, Planning Minister, Adviser Commerce, Adviser Finance, COAS, CM KPK, CM Balochistan, SAPM on

Information & Broadcasting, Finance Minister KP, Mr. Asad Umar MNA, Commander Southern Command, Foreign Secretary, Secretary Finance, Dy. Chairman Planning Commission and others.

The meeting was briefed on measures adopted to revive country’s economy. The National Development Council also hold discussion on various

development projects in the country. The meeting also reviewed progress on investment in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had established the National Development Council on June 13. Former finance minister Asad Umar was also named as

a member.