Share:

Islamabad - The Ministry of National Health Services on Wednesday asked Pakistan Medical and Dental Council to take action against doctors of public-sector hospitals of the city failing to get registered with the council.

The ministry directed PMDC to issue show-cause notices to all doctors working in federal government hospitals but having not attainted valid registration from the council.

The ministry said that the doctors who failed in getting valid registration from the PMDC would be not allowed to work in the public-sector hospitals of the city and their services might be terminated. The order issued by the ministry addressing the issue of valid PMDC registration of doctors said that the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on NHS was held on May 13 wherein it was directed to convey all doctors working in federal government hospitals to have valid registration with PMDC at once according to their qualifications. It said that under section 28 of PMDC Ordinance 2019, only registered medical/dental practitioner had permission to practice medicine and dentistry and prescribe allopathic medicines and perform any surgical or interventional procedure on any patient.

In pursuance of this, if they fail to get valid registration from PMDC, they will not be allowed to work on the present position and their services may also be terminated after serving show cause on them, said the order. It added that the heads of all federal government hospitals in Islamabad are requested to serve a show-cause on all such doctors of their hospitals who do not have valid registration with the PMDC and send compliance report to this ministry for information of Senate Standing Committee on NHS.