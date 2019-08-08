Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz which led to strong reactions by the politicians.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari staged protest in the National Assembly over Maryam Nawaz’s arrest. The opposition gathered in front of the speaker’s dais and a ruckus was created.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari walked out of the House along with the opposition. The whole country needs to unite against Narendra Modi at the moment but Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing politics to satisfy his ego by arresting women, Bilawal said while walking through the Parliament corridor.

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed bashed the opposition while addressing the National Assembly session and stated that its

behavior is non-parliamentary and irresponsible which is unprecedented in country’s history.

While condemning the opposition’s conduct, he said corruption investigations are being conducted against the former leaders. He also talked to media outside the Parliament House where Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-N leaders got involved in a scuffle and raised slogans against each other.

Erstwhile president Asif Ali Zardari also condemned Maryam Nawaz’s arrest by the anti-corruption watchdog and stated that the authorities are also planning to detain his sister – Faryal Talpur.

Things will escalate owing to such moves as any female can now be arrested, he added.

Let it be known that Maryam Nawaz was arrested by the NAB for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills and money laundering cases. The PML-N leader was taken into custody when she arrived at the Kot Lakhpat Jailto meet her father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.