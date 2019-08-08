Share:

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked every Pakistani worldwide to unanimously raise their voice for Kashmiri brethren and said that butcher of Gujrat will not be allowed to spill more Kashmiri blood.

Chairman PPP was talking to PPP AJK leaders who called on Chairman PPP at Zardari House Islamabad on Thursday. He vowed that PPP leadership and workers will continue to raise the Kashmir issue until Kashmiri brethren are liberated.

The Kashmiri leaders who called on Chairman PPP included Chaudhry Yasin, Chaudhry Pervaiz Ashraf, Faisal Rathore, Matloob Inqilabi, Javed Ayeb,

Shaheen Kausar Dar, Azadar Shah, Sahibzada Zulfikar, Sardar Amjad Yousuf, Junaid Arif, Ghulam Sadiq, Afsar Shahid, Shazia Akhtar, Abdul

Ghaffar Lone, Sardar Gul Nawaz and representative of Kashmiri mahajreen Mr. Azhar Gilani. Senator Farhatullah Babar, Syed Nayyar Hussain

Bukhari, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Dr. Nafisa Shah and Chaudhry Manzoor were also present during this meeting.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had announced to fight for Kashmir cause for thousand years. This fight will

continue till the liberation of occupied Kashmir. Modi will never be able to continue usurpation of Kashmir, Chairman PPP said.