MIRPUR-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Wednesday announced to stage a mass protest in Islamabad on August 9 (Friday) against India’s move to revoke special status of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision of holding the protest was made during an urgently called meeting of the PTI AJK chapter in the federal capital here the other day. The meeting was held with PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch in chair, according to PTI central secretary information Ershad Mahmud.

The meeting was attended among others by senior vice president Zafar Anwar, general secretary Raja Musadiq Khan, additional secretary general Raja Mansoor Khan, deputy secretary general Qazi Israel, and secretary finance Zulfiqar Abbasi and others.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch also urged the Kashmiri diaspora in UK, EU and America to organise protest rallies against India in their respective countries. The PTI AJK chapter termed the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A a flagrant violation of the UN charter. They termed the revoking of Article 370 and 35-A an India’s design to turn the Muslim majority in Jammu and Kashmir into a minority.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, the PTI leadership reiterated their resolve to raise the issue at all available regional as well as international forums. They observed that New Delhi cannot change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to expedient amendment of the Indian constitution. Referring to OHCHR report, they said: “World is gradually acknowledging the ground realities in Kashmir and not a single country in the world supports India’s baseless and concocted narrative on the issue.”

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI AJK president said that the PTI believed in peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions. He appealed the UN Secretary General Mr António Guterres to take notice of the widespread violence and human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir. “It is incumbent upon the UN secretary general to take notice of human rights violations in Kashmir in the light of OHCHR report and constitute a commission of inquiry to investigate rights abuses in the region,” he said.

As far as the Indian decision to change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the PTI president said that the historical resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council in 1951 and 1957 clearly stated that no party whatsoever could change the status of Jammu and Kashmir unilaterally.