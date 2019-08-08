Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman condemns India’s act of repealing Articles 370 and 35A of Indian constitution and ending occupied Kashmir’s special status.

Sher Zaman reiterated support to the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as envisaged in the various United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“I strongly support liberation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian yoke and back my Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government in its efforts to address the crisis that the decision of Indian government has caused. It is a positive message for both Kashmiris and Pakistanis to see that the both civilian and military leadership are standing behind the Kashmir people. ”

The PTI MPA believes that the recent events in occupied Kashmir and India have vindicated the Two-Nation Theory advocated by the Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah. With Independence Day on the third day of Eidul-Azha, the nation should offer special prayers thanking Allah (SWT) for creating this country through the hard work, determination and visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam. Sher Zaman expressed his disappointment with the attitude and behavior of the opposition in the special joint session of parliament on Kashmir.

“This was a great opportunity for the elected representatives of all parties to show the world our solidarity for the Kashmir cause along with support to the Government of Pakistan but sadly, some members of the opposition preferred to do point-scoring and cynical politics when we cannot afford to do so in this time of crisis.”

It is unfortunate to see the Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif grandstanding inside and outside parliament. Does he not remember that Indian Prime Minister Modi visited Raiwind in December 2015 to attend the wedding ceremony of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter? Why did Shahbaz Sharif remain silent about Kashmir cause during this time and did not muster the courage to speak out against his brother’s aloofness towards Kashmir.

“Maryam Safdar accuses PTI-government of surrendering and capitulating. I remind her capitulation of her father who never uttered Kulbhushan Jadav on his lips and appointed Fazlur Rehman as Kashmir Committee Chairman, who never did anything to promote Kashmir cause.”

The PTI leader believes that the entire nation stands behind Prime Minister Imran Khan and the armed forces of Pakistan during this tense period.