ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Wednesday announced to hold protest rally tomorrow (Friday) at capital’s famous D Chowk to show solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and as a protest against the decision of Indian government to revoke special status of the disputed territory. Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Khan Nayazee told this in a meeting with Mashal Malik, the wife of imprisoned Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik. He called on Mashal Malik at her residence to show solidarity with her. During the meeting, Mashal Malik requested Nayazee that ruling PTI should raise India’s move to revoke special status of IOK at the UN. She termed the act of Indian government illegal. She also requested ruling party to help her free her ailing husband from India’s Tihar prison where he has been kept in solitary confinement. She told PTI leader that Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yasin Malik had been kept in a death cell and he was not being allowed by Indian authorities to shift to the hospital for his treatment. The chief organiser PTI paid rich tributes to Yasim Malik for his courage and sacrifices for the freedom movement of IOK. He said that it was the right of every citizen of any country to get health facilities whether free or in jail. He said that PTI would continue to raise voice against the illegal action of Indian at all international forums as well as for the release of Kashmiri freedom movement leader.