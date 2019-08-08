Share:

Rulers must go beyond issuing mere statements on Kashmir: JI

KAMALIA (STAFF REPORTER): The rulers must go beyond issuing mere statements on Kashmir issue, said Jamat-e-Islami district ameer Mian Arif Mehmood. Addressing a press conference here, he said that all Muslim countries should call an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Kashmir issue. “The Kashmiris must get their right to self-determination according to the UN resolution. The people of Pakistan stand side by side with the Kashmiris, and they will never abandon them. All national political parties have a mutual assertion that no arbitration of any kind is acceptable for Kashmiris other than the right to self-determination,” he stated. The JI leader stated that his party would soon call an international conference on Kashmir issue, adding that Pakistanis would support Kashmiris until last drop of their blood. “The international community and the Muslim world must take serious notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir,” he said.

Four cops suspended on liquor trafficking charge

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Staff Reporter): The district police officer has suspended four police officials on charges of trafficking liquor in two different vehicles on Saturday night. According to sources and video went viral on social media, four persons, in plainclothes, were transporting bags of locally made liquor, filled in plastic bottles, in UC Mari Allah Bachaya, some 14km from Khanpur on Saturday night. When they reached near Basti Okharwand, a bundle of bottles fell from a car and a shopkeeper informed the neighbouring residents through cellphone who then stopped the cars. Upon which, the residents found bags of liquor in both cars and filmed the entire scene. Later four persons including Shahbaz Mohandara, Mian Fida, Naseer Ahmed and Muhammad Haleem wore their police uniforms kept in the cars and threatened the residents of dire consequences. But in meanwhile the residents uploaded that footage on social media. DPO Umar Farooq Salamat, after initial investigation, suspended the four employees. Interestingly ASI Shahbaz Mohandara was posted at City C Division RYK, Hawaldar Naseer Ahmed and constables - Mian Fida were serving in Police Lines while constable Muhammad Haleem was posted in CIA staff RYK. According to police record, these police officials have been suspended many times in the past on same charges. When contacted District Police spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa said that four policemen were suspended and two were charged sheet. “It will be investigated whether or not the policemen were carrying the liquor themselves or facilitating the vintners,” he added.