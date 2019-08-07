Share:

Rawalpindi-A rally was taken out by religious leaders and seminary students on Wednesday in New Town area to express solidarity with innocent Kashmiris and to denounce use of cluster bombs by Indian forces against civilian population residing along with Line of Control.

The rally was led by head of Jamia Zia ul Uloom Pir Hassan Haseeb Uddin Shah and participated by Mufti Hanif Qureshi, Qari Waqar Chisthi and scores of seminary students who were changing slogans against Indian government and army for killing innocent Kashmiris.

The speakers, while addressing to participants, said that Indian government was pro-terrorist and the whole Muslim community stood with innocent Kashmiris. “Kashmiri people want freedom and right of self-determination but Indian Army is involved in pressing their voices by using brutal force,” The said.

The rally marched at 5th Road, Murree Road, Rehmanabad and 6th Road before culminating at the Jamia Zia Ul Uloom.

Meanwhile, patron-in-chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that by ending the special status of the Occupied Kashmir by inactivating Articles 370 and 35A, Modi had declared upon the world that India had no regard for the United Nations and its resolutions. Modi has put the world peace in danger and the UN should take military action against India for taking Saddam-like steps, he said.

The government and the military institutions are alert. India can commit aggression against Pakistan so as to divert world attention from her nefarious designs. Kashmiris are calling Pakistan for help therefore the government and the opposition should give up confrontation while diplomatic delegations should be sent comprising the government and opposition members, he said. The ambassadors present in foreign countries should work on war footing and ambassadors of other countries posted in Pakistan should also be apprised of heinous Indian steps, he added.

Agha Moosavi said that Nehru himself took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations and there were more than half a dozen resolutions on the right of self-determination and Kashmir had been recognised as a conflict area. He said that the day Trump had offered mediation to the Prime Minister Imran Khan; we had said the same day that it was a big eye-wash.

The TNFJ chief said that India had played this heinous game of ending the special status of the Occupied Kashmir at a time when the world attention was focused on Afghanistan issue and on luring Taliban into talks for this purpose. But, he added, the world should keep in mind that neither Palestinians retracted on such statements of Netanyahu nor the struggle of Kashmiris could be sabotaged through these tactics. He said that Modi himself accepted on the statement given by Trump that it was a conflict area and was a matter between the two countries and they would not accept mediation from anyone.

Despite these facts, he added, this Indian step is an open act of aggression.

QAU, NUST organise walks against Indian atrocities in Kashmir

Islamabad: Federal capital universities on Wednesday organised walk to express solidarity with Kashmiri people against Indian brutalities.

Quaid-i-Azam University organised a walk on the campus to show solidarity with the Kashmiris and condemned the brutalities of Indian armed forces in Indian-Held Kashmir. Dr Ali, vice chancellor QAU, led the walk.

While addressing the participants, Dr Ali said that the Pakistani people stood firm with the cause of the people of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“Today we have gathered to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and to condemn the unprecedented cruelties of Indian forces. We have gathered to raise the voice of innocent people of Kashmir”, said the vice chancellor.

Addressing the rally, Kashmiri students studying at the university urged the international community to take serious notice of Kashmiri genocide in the Indian-Occupied Kashmir. A large number of students, faculty members and staff, carrying banners, inscribed with slogans against Indian cruelties and human rights violations attended the rally.

Meanwhile, to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir against the atrocities of India, students, faculty and staff members and their families held a solidarity walk at National University of Sciences and Technology main campus on Wednesday. The participants were holding placards inscribed with ‘We stand with Kashmiris’ and ‘Kashmir deserves world’s attention’.

Expressing his views, Rector NUST Lt Gen (R) Naweed Zaman condemned the Indian onslaught using cluster bombs against the innocent Kashmiris and urged the world to take serious notice of the deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He also reiterated that the Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiri people and the United Nations resolution.