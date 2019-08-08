Share:

SIALKOT-The recent increase in level of the flood water in River Chenab at Head Marala near Sialkot has also hastened the erosion of land.

As many as six villages including Papeen, Kaliyaal and Khanu Bhaau are to be completely vanished due to continuous erosion in River Chenab.

According to locals, there is a fast flow of water in River Chenab which has hastened the erosion of land. They said that the agricultural land was rapidly being eroded, adding that the erosion reached near the houses of poor villagers who were moving to safe places. “All these villages are located along the Sialkot Working Boundary.”

Local erosion-hit people including Bashir, Iqbal Ahmed, Ghulam Hussain, Nasir Mehmood, Abdul Shakur, Sakeena Bibi, Rasul Bibi, and Kausar Parveen said that Papeen village was spread over more than 100 acres of land out of which 60 acres had been eroded during the last six days. They added that 12 houses of locals had already been eroded in the village.

They said that the erosion had forced locals to move to safe places. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other authorities to announce early financial compensation for the people whose fertile agriculture land had fallen prey to the erosion.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the Punjab Irrigation Department visited the erosion-hit villages directed the Sialkot district administration to make drastic measures to save the villages from erosion.

Air Sial to get planes from Singapore’s company

The management of airline Air Sial signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Singapore based international aviation company for the provision of three aircrafts here on Wednesday.

A ceremony was held at the head office of Air Sial in Sialkot. Air Sial Chairman Fazal Jillani and senior officials of Singapore’s international aviation company inked the MoU.

Later, Air Sial Chairman Fazal Jillani told the media that under the MoU, the Singapore based company would provide three A-320 aircrafts to Air Sial, enabling Air Sial to start domestic flights in Pakistan in April 2020. He said that after establishing Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), the Sialkot exporters have established their own airline “Air Sial” on a self-help basis for providing international standard aviation facilities to the people.