ISLAMABAD – The general council meeting of Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) was held here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday, which was attended by more than 30 members. RISJA Chairman Malik Shakil Awan chaired the meeting, while secretary Yasir Nazar, vice president Arif Mehmood, finance secretary Shah Khalid, joint secretary Amber Ali, information secretary Rana Tanveer Ahmed adnd others were also present there. Shakil said there is a complaint against RISJA President Mohsin Ali, which was later clarified by the president and in response, the entire house rejected his resignation and asked him to preside over the meeting. Mohsin thanked chairman and others for posing confidence in him and requested Nasir Aslam Raja to present RISJA constitution for approval in the house, which was, after complete review and a few amendments, was approved by the house.

RISJA members were asked to submit application to secretary Yasir Nazar while the house also thanked IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza for providing excellent facilities to sports journalists.