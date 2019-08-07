Share:

ISLAMABAD-Roots Millennium Education, Pakistan signed a MoU with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to launch Green School Programme in its schools, a statement said. The meeting was chaired by Chief Executive The Millennium Education Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq, Director Communications and Outreach Sabina Zakir and Senior Director WWF Rab Nawaz and their team members. Roots Millennium Education has been supporting the WWF to promote environmental education and awareness among the youth in Pakistan. The Green School Programme is a certification model run by the WWF Pakistan to engage students and teachers of private and government school in a structured annual awareness programme to foster sense of individual responsibility and accountability in future generation of Pakistan.

Roots Millennium education has been successfully running the Green School Programme with the WWF in its schools for the last 10 years. The GSP 2019-20 at RMS is planned for whole year to give students regular insight into the eco-dynamics and the overall environmental challenges faced at the global and regional levels, specifically to broaden the students’ scope as a responsible custodian of valuable natural resources and to instill civic responsibility. Through the GSP, Millennials of The Millennium Education participate in various activities like ‘spellathons’, documentary showcasing, tree plantation drives, cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns, environmental competitions, eco internships and much more, the statement said.

Through this network, Roots Millennium Education and the WWF expand upon mutual opportunities to learn and implement new and better ways to conserve and serve the environment. The Millennium Education has a global vision when it comes to conservation and holds true to local perspective and needs while accomplishing its work, the statement concluded.