Share:

KARACHI (PR) - Leading digital money transfer service WorldRemit and National Bank of Pakistan have launched safe, fast and low-cost international transfers to 1,500+ NBP cash pickup locations and designated branches of Pakistan Post Office. The Pakistani diaspora living in over 50 countries, including the USA, UK, Canada and Australia, can now send money to NBP cash pickup locations using their smartphone. WorldRemit is also offering its customers zero fees for transfers (terms and conditions apply) to Pakistan.