Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on here on Wednesday adjourned until August 21 the hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case as Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif could not appear before the court.

Other accused accused including former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad and former DG LDA Ahad Khan Cheema were produced before Special Judge Accountability Court Naeem Arshad.

The counsel representing Shehbaz Sharif filed an application before the court pleading that his client could not appear before the court as he was in Islamabad to attend National Assembly session in connection with Kashmir issue. The counsel implored the court to grant exemption to his client from appearing in Wednesday’s hearing. The court was further told that statements of the witnesses could not be recorded yesterday due to lawyers’ strike in protest against Indian actions in the occupied Kashmir.

The court then adjourned further hearing till August 21 while allowing exemption application of Shehbaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif and others had been indicted in Ashiana Iqbal Housing case. The NAB had accused Shehbaz Sharif of misusing his authority which resulted in failure of the project, depriving 61,000 applicants of housing units. NAB alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, in connivance with former DG LDA Ahad Cheema, awarded the contract to a proxy.

A Lahore High Court division bench had already granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana-e-Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.