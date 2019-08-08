Share:

SARGODHA-Daughter of shoemaker grabbed the gold medal and the overall first position by securing 667 in Sargodha University BA/BSc annual examinations 2019.

The result declaration ceremony was held here at Sargodha University on Wednesday wherein Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad was the chief guest while Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Bashir, Registrar Dr Fahad Ullah, Deans of all Faculties, Heads of various departments, position-holder students and their parents attended the ceremony.

According to the results declared by Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Bashir, a total of 32,620 candidates appeared in the annual examination out of which 10,776 were declared successful. The passing percentage remained 33.08.

In the BA exam, 23,459 candidates appeared and 6,971 were declared successful, making the pass percentage 29.71. In the BSc exams, 9,161 candidates appeared out of which 3,805 were successful, making the pass percentage 41.53.

Ramla Shehzadi, student of the Superior College of Commerce, Sargodha and the overall topper of the BA/BSc annual examinations 2019 expressing her feelings said she is happy after grabbing top position. She thanked to Allah Almighty and given credit of her success to her parents and teachers.”Nothing could be achieved in life without hard work, dedication and commitment. My father played very important role in my success. He is shoemaker and worked at home while I more often help my father in his work. I studied 4-5 hour daily and 18-20 hours during exams,” she said.

She vowed she would be a scientist after completing her studies and would play a pivotal role in development of Pakistan and to help her father financially. Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad distributed cash prizes of Rs40,000, Rs30,000 and Rs20,000 as well as medals, shields and certificates among the students who grabbed the top three positions.

The VC also announced free education for the toppers and asked them to join his management team as an intern.

Addressing the results declaration ceremony, the VC remarked that the result of 1st annual BA/BSc examination pinpoints that disparity in education, which was a dire issue of the region, is fading away. He said university administration is ensuring quality at all levels and curriculum of all academic programs has been revised on modern lines. He announced starting Associate Degree Program admissions from fall 2019 by replacing BA/BSc as per the directives.

Dr Ishtiaq urged the youth to build themselves up as they have to rope themselves into the development process of this country in future. Earlier, according to the results, girl students excelled and left the boys behind in grabbing top positions in both science and arts groups. In the BSc examination, Ramla Shehzadi of the Superior College of Commerce, Sargodha bagged first position by securing 667 marks while Irum Samreen of Punjab College of Science, Sargodha stood second with 662 marks. The third position was bagged by Tehreem Zameer of Punjab College of Science, Sargodha with 654 marks.

In the BA exam, Mubasira of Government College for Women, Bhakhar secured 650 marks and stood first; Sahar Munir of Superior College, Bhalwal scored 644 marks and stood second, while the third position was clinched by a private student of Sargodha district, Dur-e-Shehwar, with 634 marks.