ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 723.22 points (2.33 percent) to close at 30,277.45 points. A total of 65,294,790 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs2.747 billion. Out of 326 companies, share prices of 58 companies recorded increase while 249 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable in trading. The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of, 4,598,000 and price per share of Rs3.22, Maple Leaf with a volume of 4,396,500 and price per share of Rs17.18 and Lotte Chemical with a volume of 2,857,000 and price per share of Rs16.41. The top advancer was Service Ind. Ltd with the increase of Rs17 per share, closing at Rs459 while Wah-Noble was runner up with the increase of Rs10.94 per share, closing at Rs252 per share. The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs171.59 per share, closing at Rs5727.41 and Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs63 per share closing at Rs1237.01 per share.