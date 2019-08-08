Share:

ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on August 1st, for the combined income group, witnessed an increase of 0.81 percent as compared to the previous week. The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 267.02 points against 264.88 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of PBS.

Meanwhile, the inflation for the lowest income group also increased from 244.42 points in last week to 245.50 points, showing growth of 0.44 percent.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 16.32 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 12.94 percent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined. Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8001-12,000, Rs12,001-18,000; 18,001-35,000 and above Rs35000 per month increased by 0.43 percent, 0.45 percent, 0.95 percent and 1.08 percent respectively. During the week under review, average prices of 7 item registered decrease, while that of 32 items increased with the remaining 14 items’ prices unchanged. The item that witnessed decrease in their prices during the week under review included banans, chicken, rice (Basmati broken), mash pulse, wheat, wheat flour and moong pulse.