LAHORE-Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ravi RiverFront Urban Development Project, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that 1.8 million residential units to be constructed under this project will provide modern residential facilities to people.

He said that the project was a challenge which had been accepted by the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that no former governments had dared to accept this challenge.” No one will be allowed to create hurdles in this project. This project will accelerate the economic activities besides creating new job opportunities and promoting local industry”, he observed.

He said that Ravi River Front Urban Development Project authority’s Act has been passed and an authority had also been constituted to execute this project. Chairman of the authority had been appointed and the board of the authority had also been formed, he added.

He informed the audience that three barrages would be constructed for storing 5 lakhs 85 thousand cusec water. He hoped that storage of water would improve the level of underground water in Lahore while setting up of a lake would also help to improve the ecosystem.

He further maintained that green zones would be established for dealing with hydro and environmental pollution according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that 600,000 plants would be planted to improve environmental conditions.

PTI WILL CONTINUE ITS JOURNEY OF PUBLIC

SERVICE- USMAN BUZDAR

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that PTI would continue the journey of public service without caring for criticism and no hurdle would be tolerated in provision of relief to the masses.

In a statement, he asserted the incumbent government was the most transparent adding that no one would be allowed to do anything wrong. “Those embroiled in the politics of allegations will have to face defeat and a new Pakistan will rise under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he remarked.

The chief minister maintained that those making hue and cry had no future.” They have always opposed national development. The 220 million people have also fully recognized the dual face of such elements”, he added.

The CM stressed the opportunity given by Almighty Allah to serve the masses was being fulfilled as a sacred obligation. He said the country was moving towards the right direction and anti-corona policy had proven successful. He said the smart lockdown had ended with the consultation of the stakeholders but citizens should follow the precautions. “Wearing masks and social distancing will further improve the situation”, he maintained. He said credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s timely decisions that Pakistan had achieved success in overcoming the coronavirus. The government also realized the economic difficulties of the common man while fighting against the coronavirus, he said, adding that the opposition wasted time in point-scoring and its negative politics bitterly failed over coronavirus.

Tufail Muhammad Shaheed set a high example of bravery; CM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Maj. Tufail Muhammad Shaheed sacrificed his life to keep the Pakistani flag flying. In his message, the CM stated that Maj. Tufail Muhammad Shaheed set a high example of bravery and courage and incurred heavy losses to the enemy. “The nation is proud of the sacrifice rendered by him to protect the motherland. Those who sacrifice their lives for the protection of the country are the heroes of the nation,” he said.