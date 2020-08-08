Share:

The Islamabad police on Saturday arrested 14 outlaws including a drug smuggler and recovered cache of narcotics, weapons and stolen motorbikes from their possession during various actions in different localities of the federal capital.

Constituted by SP (Saddar- Zone) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk, special anti-drug police team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Golra police station Inspector Shams Ul Akber, Sub- Inspector Munair Khan and others arrested a drug pusher, identified as Yaseen Khan, besides recovery of 2.90 kilogram hashish from him.

Tarnol police arrested two drug pushers namely Muhammad Arif and Niaz Muhamamd and recovered 1.250 kilogram hashish and 10 liters alcohol wine from their possession.

Aabpara police arrested two accused Sajid Khan and Furqan Ali and recovered 48 bottles wine from their possession.

Kohsar police arrested two accused Muhammad Azeem and Danish and recovered 1.535 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Industrial- Area police arrested three accused namely Naseem Masih, Aamir Gul, Adil and recovered 90 liter alcohol wine and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Shams colony police arrested accused Nazir Abbas and recovered five liter alcohol wine from him.

Khanna police arrested a bike lifter namely Muhammad Usman and recovered stolen motor bike from him. Lohi bher police arrested accused Hasnain and recovered stolen motorbike from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway from them.