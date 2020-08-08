Share:

Accountability court has summoned NAB witnesses in Aashiana reference against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

In Saturday’s hearing under Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s appointed representative Nawaz Advocate was present in his place.

Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyers pointed out that the Punjab Bar Council has announced a strike over the death of lawyers in a suicide attack in Quetta. Therefore, the proceedings should be postponed till the strike is called off.

The court adjourned the hearing of the reference till August 13 at the request of the lawyers. Prison authorities had produced former DG LDA Ahad Cheema, co-accused in the reference, in the court as well.