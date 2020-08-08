Share:

Rawalpindi-The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police busted an intra-provincial car lifting gang by arresting three of its acting members and recovering 10 stolen cars from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

Cases have been registered against the accused who were identified as Basit Shihab, Zafran and Muhammad Ramzan, he said. According to him, Inspector General of Islamabad Police Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, while taking notice of increasing incidents of car lifting in federal capital, directed DSP CIA Hakim Khan to trace out the auto-theft gangs.

Following the directions of capital police chief, DSP Hakim Khan and his ACLC team managed to burst an intra-provincial gang of car-jackers and held three active members of the gang. He said the ACLC also recovered 10 cars from the possession of accused and registered cases against them.

He said the gang members used to lift cars from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and sold out at the hands of dealers in various areas of KP on bogus documents.

He said the detained car-jackers confessed their involvement in picking up dozens of cars from twin cities. Police are trying to recover the other stolen cars, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Kohsar police arrested a man on charges of launching an armed attack on a guest house in F-7/3 and recovered weapons from his possession. The accused was identified as Salman Cheema, who was drunk at the time of committing crime. A case was registered under terrorism charges by police.

According to police spokesman, a man namely Muhammad Wasim Shah, owner of a private guest house, lodged a complaint with PS Kohar that a person namely Salman Cheema was quarrelling with two of his guests under influence of alcohol.

He said the accused opened firing on his guest house and damaged cars inside when he was stopped by him from creating mess with the guests. He asked police to register case and arrest the accused. Police registered case and held the accused while further investigation was underway, he said.