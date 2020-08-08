Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Friday said ‘looters’ association’ created ruckus over Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar’s summoning by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The provincial minister said in his statement that the authority to issue alcohol permit rested with excise DG - who issued the license – and not with the chief minister.

Fayyaz Chohan said, “Excise DG sent the file to the CM secretariat which returned it. The license which was issued by excise DG has been cancelled.”

“The allegation leveled against Usman Buzdar of corruption and misuse of power is beyond understanding. The CM will respectfully appear before the anti-corruption watchdog and answer all questions,” the information minister said.