ISLAMBAD - The federal government on Friday allowed full resumption of all international flight operations from all airports of the country from August 9.

The government announced the decision a day after it allowed resumption of domestic flight operations from all national airports and lifted restriction by opening various sectors.

A NOTAM (notice to airmen) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that all types of international passenger operations to/from all airports, as available pre- Covid-19 i.e. March 17, 2020, are being resumed from August 9 midnight.

"International scheduled flight operations to/from Pakistan will revert to authorizations as per summer-20 scheduling season,” it said adding that all international flight operations shall be conducted in accordance with established guidelines and applicable standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"International cargo and special flight operations may also be conducted to/from Pakistan as per applicable SOPs," it also said. In a separate statement, the Aviation Division said that government has “allowed all types of International and Domestic Flight Operations to/ from all airports across Pakistan as per authorization granted to all foreign and domestic operators PRE-COVID-I9 Summer schedule 2020, including cargo and special flight operations with effect from 9th August.” “However, these operations shall be conducted in accordance with established guidelines and SOPs as issued from time to time, said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman of Aviation Division.

A day earlier, the Aviation Division had announced that domestic flight operations are being restored from all airports in the country from August 6 midnight. In March, Pakistan had suspended all international and domestic flight operations due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.