Rawalpindi-An official of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) embraced martyrdom while two members of Special Operation Group suffered bullet injuries when they were attacked, allegedly by drug mafia, in Manga Village of Tehsil Murree on Friday.

The martyred official of ANF has been identified as Naik Akbar. The injured were moved to hospital for medical treatment. According to details, a raiding team of ANF carried out a raid on residence of ring leader of drug mafia Yasir in Manga Village of Murree when the aides of Yasir opened firing on the team. Resultantly, an official got martyred while two others got injured. Police and ANF launched a joint search operation in the area to arrest the attackers. They added police have registered case against the attackers and started investigation.

A senior police officer told that police are looking for fleeing killers and would arrest them soon.

He said police also conducted search operation in Bhara Kahu to arrest the accused. However, a spokesman of Islamabad police denied that Rawalpindi police combed the area.