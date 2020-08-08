Share:

MANCHESTER-Yasir Shah claimed 4/66 as England were bowled out for 219, but a strong bowling performance from the hosts left Pakistan 137/8 at stumps.

Resuming from 92/4, Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope dug in, with the latter reaching his fifth Test fifty shortly before drinks. The score had moved on to 127 by the time Naseem Shah claimed the first wicket of the day, finding sharp bounce to draw an edge from Pope. Buttler looked well set as he and Chris Woakes added another 32 runs, but the keeper-batsman was bowled through a narrow gap between bat and pad by Yasir Shah for 38. Dom Bess fell to an athletic catch by Asad Shafiq at slip, and Woakes was bowled by one which slid underneath his attempt to pull as Yasir dashed England’s hopes of matching Pakistan’s total.

Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad added a few runs with their typical gusto, but Archer and then James Anderson were dismissed by Shadab Khan to leave England 219 all out, with Broad unbeaten on 29*. With a first-innings lead of 107, Pakistan were well-placed to take complete control of the match, but England took frequent wickets to keep the visitors in check. Broad struck first, removing first-innings centurion Shan Masood for a duck via a leg-side strangle.

Abid Ali was caught in the deep after top-edging a sweep shot off Bess, and Chris Woakes had Babar Azam caught at slip driving before dismissing Azhar Ali leg-before for the second time in the match to leave Pakistan 63/4. The next wicket fell courtesy of some brilliant fielding by Dom Sibley to run out Asad Shafiq and end a 38-run partnership – the largest of the innings so far.

Broad struck again – ending Shadab’s stay at the crease – between a brace of wickets for Ben Stokes, who first trapped Mohammad Rizwan in front before bouncing out Shaheen Afridi in the final over of the day. Pakistan closed the day on 137/8, leading by 244 runs.

Scorecard

PAKISTAN 1ST INNINGS: 326

ENGLAND 1ST INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 92-4):

R Burns lbw b Afridi.................... 4

D Sibley lbw b Abbas................ 8

J Root c Rizwan b Yasir Shah. 14

B Stokes b Abbas..................... 0

O Pope c Shadab b Naseem.. 62

J Buttler b Yasir Shah............... 38

C Woakes b Yasir Shah........... 19

D Bess c Shafiq b Yasir Shah... 1

J Archer c Rizwan b Shadab.... 16

S Broad not out........................ 29

J Anderson lbw b Shadab Khan 7

EXTRAS: (b8, lb4, nb8, w1)..... 21

TOTAL: (all out, 70.3 overs).... 219

FOW: 1-4, 2-12, 3-12, 4-62, 5-127, 6-159, 7-161, 8-170, 9-197, 10-219.

BOWLING: Afridi 18-4-51-1 (4nb, 1w); Abbas 15-6-33-2 (3nb); Naseem 16-4-44-1; Yasir 18-2-66-4 (1nb); Shadab 3.3-0-13-2.

PAKISTAN 2ND INNINGS:

Shan Masood c Buttler b Broad 0

Abid Ali c Woakes b Bess....... 20

Azhar Ali lbw b Woakes........... 18

Babar Azam c Stokes b Woakes 5

Asad Shafiq run out................. 29

Mohammad Rizwan lbw b Stokes 27

Shadab Khan lbw b Broad...... 15

Yasir Shah not out.................... 12

Shaheen Afridi c Burns b Stokes 2

Mohammad Abbas not out...... 0

EXTRAS: (b 4, lb 1, nb 4)........... 9

TOTAL: (8 wkts, 44 overs)...... 137

FOW: 1-6, 2-33, 3-48, 4-63, 5-101, 6-120, 7-122, 8-137

BOWLING: JM Anderson 9-2-34-0, SCJ Broad 9-3-23-2, JC Archer 5-0-13-0, DM Bess 12-2-40-1, CR Woakes 5-1-11-2, BA Stokes 4-1-11-2.

TOSS: Pakistan

UMPIRES: Kettleborough, Illingworth

TV UMPIRE: Michael Gough (ENG)

MATCH REFEREE: Chris Broad (ENG)