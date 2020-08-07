Share:

LAHORE-Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Limited (CCI Pakistan) has successfully installed four new water filtration plants for underprivileged communities in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Layyah and Badin. Set up in partnership with World Wide Fund (WWF), the water filtration plants use leading water treatment technologies such as reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration to produce clean drinking water. With the addition of four new plants, the total number of water filtration plants installed across the country by CCI Pakistan now stands at 28. Each plant has an individual capacity of producing up to 2,000 litres of clean drinking water per hour. CCI Pakistan’s Paani project is serving over 1 million people with clean drinking water per day. Thus, protecting them against critical waterborne diseases. Waterborne diseases including typhoid, intestinal worms, diarrhoea, and gastroenteritis are very common and rampant in Pakistan. According to International Union on Conservation of Nature (IUCN) report, there is a 60% infant death rate caused by water-related diarrhoea in Pakistan, highest in Asia.

Commenting on this achievement, Ahmet Kursad Ertin, General Manager CCI Pakistan said, “Owing to the lack of facilities in underprivileged communities of Pakistan, access to clean drinking water has always remained a major challenge. Through our CSR project ‘PAANI’, CCI Pakistan stands committed to provide access to clean drinking water for underprivileged communities. These filtration plants will not only provide clean drinking water for communities but will also protect them against waterborne diseases”.