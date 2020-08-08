Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is going to launch Park Enclave-II Extension with possible opportunities for the middle class.

Earlier, CDA launched Park Enclave-I and Park Enclave-II in which only big size plots of one and two kanals were offered to the elite class. However, now the authority is going to launch another project comprising upon more than 900 kanals of land in which small and medium size plots are also planned to accommodate middle class segment of the society according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The project is expected to be launched in September 2020 as its layout plan has already been approved by CDA board last month. The allotment in said project would be made through open balloting.

The project includes five, seven, 10 and 14 marla plots in addition to some plots measuring one kanal. According to the layout plan, there are 264 plots of 25x50, 597 plots of 35x70, 124 plots of 40x80 and 76 plots of 50x90.

Seventeen per cent area has been earmarked for the green area and playgrounds, 5 per cent area is dedicated for the commercial area while 35 kanals of land have been earmarked for future use.

The proposed location for this project is between Park Enclave-I and Park Enclave-II and it would be given access from the main Kuri Road. The process of fencing around the proposed land is underway to avoid any impediment during the implementation phase of the project.

Though the incumbent management has given the possession of plots in Park Enclave-I and amenities are also being provided, it has yet to hand over the possession to allotees in Park Enclave-II, who are waiting for the same from last many years.

But, the incumbent Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed is fully optimistic for timely completion of the new phase of Park Enclave-II and he informed The Nation that the project would be started only when the fencing on proposed land for said project would be completed.

“We want to accommodate middle class segment in this project and trying hard to complete it smoothly without any delay, once started,” he maintained.