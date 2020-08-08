Share:

QUETTA - Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Mohammad Saleem on Friday called on Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan at CM Secretariat.

Matters pertaining to electronic media and establishing of FM Radio in Balochsitan were discussed. CM Balochistan, on the occasion, told the Chairman PEMRA that steps and uplift schemes underway for the development in Balochistan need to be highlighted in the mainstream media.

“National media has very rare airtime for Balochistan, it must be enhanced,” he said adding that resources of Balochistan had been opened for the world; by using tool of positive media the targets of investment could be achieved in letter and spirit.

CM Jam Kamal noted that peace had been restored in Balochistan and there was now huge opportunities opened for the investment. Chairman PEMRA, on the occasion, said that national main stream media should be convinced for proper coverage and maximum airtime for Balochsitan.

“FM channels, in Balochsian, would be established on divisional level, Chairman said adding that the move would help the divisional level officer highlight government activities and policies more effectively. Under the PEMRA Act, Council of Complaint has been established in Balochistan, PEMRA chief added.