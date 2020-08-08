Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said here on Friday said that the NAB authorities frequently summoned him in baseless inquiries which was not a decent way.

“Instead of summoning the Chief Executive/Chief Minister of any province, NAB authorities should visit the CM to get his answers to their questions, he said while talking to the media just after his visit to three districts of the city at Shaheed-e-Millat Underpass near Tariq Road. He was accompanied by Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani and Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab.

Replying to a question, Shah said that the NAB had been summoning him off and on in such inquiries and had nothing to do with him. “Anyhow, they have the mandate to conduct inquiries, but it is not a decent way to summon an elected and sitting Chief Minister of any province, to NAB office where public servant start him questioning,” he said and added “the NAB officers, assigned to conduct an inquiry against any Chief Minister, should visit him to inquire into the matter and when the inquiry is matured action should be taken accordingly,” he said.

The CM was of the opinion that at the initial stage of an inquiry, he had been called to NAB office off and on and “I am sure at the end of the day these inquiries would not substantiate against me but every summon has proved to be my character assassination,” he deplored.

Encroachment: To a question, the CM said that the names of businessmen and builders who had established patrol pumps, filling stations and apartments illegally on the storm water drains would be made public through national media just after the on-going monsoon spell.

He said that various builders and businessmen had constructed apartments, houses, petrol pumps and such other establishments on the storm-water drains. “I have directed the local government department to prepare a list of builders and owners along with their name and name of their establishments constructed on the drains and I would make their names public,” he vowed.

Shah said that due to their illegal construction, the entire water disposal system got choked and inundated various roads; therefore, they must be exposed for doing enmity with this city. He also added that he had already ordered removal of such illegal structures.