Share:

Pakistan on Saturday has reported 14 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 283,487. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,068.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 842 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 123,246 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 94,223 in Punjab, 34,539 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,214 in Islamabad, 11,835 in Balochistan, 2,129 in Azad Kashmir and 2,301 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,259 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2166 in Punjab, 1,222 in KP, 137 in Balochistan, 171 in Islamabad, 55 in GB and 58 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,103,699 coronavirus tests and 24,366 in last 24 hours. 259,604 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 801 patients are in critical condition.