Share:

Minister for religious affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri has said conspiracies hatched for creating Iraq, Syria and Libya like situation in Pakistan have been thwarted.

"Making tumult for the sake of religion and factions in the nation won't be permitted at any expense. The tricks planned for making Iraq, Syria and Libya like circumstance in Pakistan have been thwarted", he said this while tending to Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) and Ittehad Ummah gathering held here Saturday under Jamat-e-Ahle Haram Pakistan.

He underlined the requirement for fashioning solidarity in the positions of Ummah saying all the organizations need to push ahead as one.

Ulama have consistently assumed an indispensable job in advancing society and fraternity, he commented.

Extraordinary penances have been delivered for freedom of Pakistan, he said including we as a whole together should thwart the intrigues of hostile to Pakistan components.

Mufti Gulzar Naeemi said confidence stays inadequate without Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH).

He lamented that we have been isolated into groups today shockingly which has enlarged the separation among us. Muslim Ummah is turning out to be frail step by step because of division in their positions.

He held settler powers are enjoyed connivance against Muslim nations. Israel is executing brutalities on individuals of Palestine. Lebanon occurrence isn't conventional episode. Muslim Ummah should be joined to confront the here and now challenges, he focused.

Maulana Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi said endeavors are being made to pitch us against one another under an intrigue. We should be joined for the turn of events and flourishing of nation.