LAHORE - The situation of corona virus cases in the province are improving speedily as 853 confirmed cases defeated the COVID-19 in 24 hours on Friday which turned the recovered number of cases into 86,086. According to the data provided by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), 177 confirmed COVID-19 cases got recovered in the provincial capital, 41 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Jehlum, 4 in Attock, 140 in Gujranwala, 3 in Narowal, 165 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad, 9 in Mandi Bahauddin, 3 in Khanewal, 200 in Faisalabad, 3 in Chineot, 2 in Jhang, 52 in Toba Tek Singh, 4 in Mianwali, 4 in Bahawalnagar, 4 in Lodharan, 15 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 5 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Layyah, 7 in Sahiwal and 9 corona virus cases defeated the disease in the last 24 hours.