ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred Pakistan Navy’s Sailing Club from issuing membership while hearing a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against Chairman CDA and others for not complying the court’s order to seal a commercial building of Pakistan Navy on the Rawal Lake.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition and also maintained its previous order of sealing the building.