Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed  disqualification  and contempt of court cases against Faisal Vawda  for hearing. 

Registrar IHC has issued cause list in respect of Faisal Vawda disqualification case. According to this list IHC has fixed for hearing petition seeking  court’s orders for disqualification of  PTI MNA and federal minister Faisal Vawda .  

The  court has also fixed for hearing contempt of court case against Faisal Vawda. 

IHC single  bench led by Justice Amir Farooq will hear both the petitions on August 20. 