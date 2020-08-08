Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed disqualification and contempt of court cases against Faisal Vawda for hearing.

Registrar IHC has issued cause list in respect of Faisal Vawda disqualification case. According to this list IHC has fixed for hearing petition seeking court’s orders for disqualification of PTI MNA and federal minister Faisal Vawda .

The court has also fixed for hearing contempt of court case against Faisal Vawda.

IHC single bench led by Justice Amir Farooq will hear both the petitions on August 20.